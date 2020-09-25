The Federal Government has obtained another order to restrain the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on their planned strike.

The strike is scheduled to start on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The order granted on Friday, September 25, 2020, was issued by Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court in Abuja following an ex parte application by Abubakar Malami, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Galadima made a similar ex parte order in favour of a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association.

The judge had also restrained the NLC and TUC from stopping work in whatsoever form as planned from September 28 or any other subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared to embark on a nationwide strike to press for the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.