News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo is also the chairman of the high powered economic sustainability committee constituted by the president to address the hardships being faced by Nigerians occasioned by the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the closed door meeting, Osinbajo disclosed that the Federal Government might soon introduce additional economic stimulus measures towards cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 on the citizens.

The Vice-President stated that he used the opportunity of the meeting to update the President on the activities of the Sustainable committee.

He said that the committee was part of the National response strategy towards alleviating the suffering of Nigerians in view of the current difficulties in the country.

”We are concerned about how to ensure that the economy remains stable – like jobs are protected and if possible more jobs are created.

”The president has expressed very serious concern about the problems that maybe associated with the lockdown.

“Many of our people work for daily wage, they have to go out to work and all of that every day.

”So, we have to think in terms of how to ensure that we are able to give them some succour during the period that they are not able to work,” he said.

Osinbajo revealed that the full report of the Economic Sustainability committee containing thoughts and ideas of members on the best way forward for Nigeria would soon be submitted to the President.

NAN reports that President Buhari also met with the leadership of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, led by its chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, told State House Correspondents after the meeting that he acquainted President Buhari with details of the work being done in line with its mandate towards containing the coronavirus in Nigeria.

He explained that the Presidential task force provided the President with the basic facts on ground as well as ”options that will guide him in deciding whether or not the cessation of all movements in parts of the country is to be extended”.

The SGF quoted the Nigerian leader to have pleaded for more patience and understanding by citizens as efforts had been intensified towards containing the coronavirus in the country.

He said the president was optimistic that the curve would be flattened and the nation would aggressively and appropriately conquer the spread of Coronavirus.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force was accompanied to the State House by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu and the Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.