FG launches 'Say NO to Sexual, Gender Based Violence (SGBV) clubs' in Nigerian schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]
The inauguration of the first club took place at the National Women’s Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, hosted at the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was "Enhancing Capacity and Mainstreaming Gender Effectively Within and Beyond the Workplace."

The initiative was inaugurated by the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi.

In his address, CG Audi highlighted the pivotal role of education in shaping perspectives and stated that the launch of SGBV Clubs in schools is a crucial step towards fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and empathy among students.

Audi stated, "The SGBV club is not just an initiative but a movement, so our schools must become spaces where young minds are nurtured to reject violence, discrimination, and inequality. It is a collective effort to educate, empower, and create a generation that will stand against any form of gender-based violence."

He further stressed the importance of recognising that the empowerment of women is not only a moral imperative but a strategic one to enhance capacity in every sphere of life.

The CG acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of women to societies, economies, and cultures.

The NSCDC Gender Policy, launched and adopted on July 15, 2021, with funding from the governments of Norway and Germany alongside the United Nations Women and Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), was highlighted by CG Audi as a significant step towards addressing SGBV issues.

Speaking at the conference, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume, stated that both women and men can be victims of SGBV. However, Prof Bolaji Babatunde, Senior Special Assistant on Technical duties to the SGF, underscored that women are more disproportionately at risk of exposure to the social menace.

Babatunde called for increased funding and prioritised training of security agencies to effectively combat SGBV in schools and workplaces. He stressed the need for proper accountability frameworks and the establishment of mechanisms to ensure the implementation and monitoring of duties.

The Head of NSCDC Gender Desk, Assistant Commandant of Corp (ACC) Ajet Kemi, welcomed the initiative, stating that the clubs would serve as beacons of awareness, education, and support.

Kemi expressed hope that the SGBV clubs would empower students to stand up against gender-based violence, fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and accountability within Nigeria’s educational institutions.

