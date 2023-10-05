FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

The investigation, led by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), follows a surge in complaints from Nigerians concerning potential data breaches.

This inquiry marks the second time NDPC has probed into the activities of companies, banks, and universities within Nigeria regarding alleged data infractions.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of NDPC, reiterated that any breaches of data protection laws would result in strict penalties in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023.

He stated the commission's commitment to preserving the integrity of Nigeria's data economy ecosystem.

Meta, the social media giant, faces allegations related to behavioral advertising conducted without explicit consent from data subjects. Reports indicate that approximately 40 million Facebook accounts in Nigeria may have been affected by the ongoing investigation.

DHL, the renowned logistics company, is under scrutiny for allegedly violating the lawful basis and principles of data protection. Sources familiar with the investigation claim that DHL's data processing practices did not meet the confidentiality standards outlined in the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

OPay, the online payment platform, stands accused of opening bank accounts for data subjects without their consent, a serious violation of data privacy rights affecting around 40 million individuals.