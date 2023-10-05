ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

Ima Elijah

If found guilty, they could face penalties, including forfeiting 2% of their annual gross revenue, ₦2,000,000 to the government.

Meta, DHL, OPay are under investigation over misuse of Nigerian citizens' data
Meta, DHL, OPay are under investigation over misuse of Nigerian citizens' data

Recommended articles

The investigation, led by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), follows a surge in complaints from Nigerians concerning potential data breaches.

This inquiry marks the second time NDPC has probed into the activities of companies, banks, and universities within Nigeria regarding alleged data infractions.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of NDPC, reiterated that any breaches of data protection laws would result in strict penalties in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated the commission's commitment to preserving the integrity of Nigeria's data economy ecosystem.

Meta, the social media giant, faces allegations related to behavioral advertising conducted without explicit consent from data subjects. Reports indicate that approximately 40 million Facebook accounts in Nigeria may have been affected by the ongoing investigation.

DHL, the renowned logistics company, is under scrutiny for allegedly violating the lawful basis and principles of data protection. Sources familiar with the investigation claim that DHL's data processing practices did not meet the confidentiality standards outlined in the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

OPay, the online payment platform, stands accused of opening bank accounts for data subjects without their consent, a serious violation of data privacy rights affecting around 40 million individuals.

If found guilty, these companies could face severe penalties, including forfeiting 2% of their annual gross revenue to the government, and ₦2,000,000; as prescribed by the Data Protection Act 2023 48(5).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate urges FG to redeem ₦10billion IDPs resettlement pledge

Senate urges FG to redeem ₦10billion IDPs resettlement pledge

LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

Supreme Court fixes December 15 to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Supreme Court fixes December 15 to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Katsina Governor orders audit of local council workers to eradicate fraud

Katsina Governor orders audit of local council workers to eradicate fraud

Benue Govt plans to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

Benue Govt plans to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

A terrorist State can't be ideal security partner for us - MURIC tells Wike

A terrorist State can't be ideal security partner for us - MURIC tells Wike

FG announces ₦25,000 grant to vulnerable pensioners by November

FG announces ₦25,000 grant to vulnerable pensioners by November

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary