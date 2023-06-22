FG issues traffic advisory on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway repairs

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in a statement on Thursday, sought the patience and understanding of road users.

“This is to inform motorists that the following measures will be taken to ensure the smooth movement of traffic inward Lagos from Kara Bridge.

“The exit from the expressway at New Garage bus stop for traffic on the Lagos bound carriageway enroute River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road, will be closed to traffic on Saturday, 24.06.2023.

“All traffic from Kara Bridge on the Lagos bound carriageway heading to River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road will now use the exit just immediately after Kara Bridge through Limson Road to connect their respective destinations.

“All traffic from River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunnusi Road intending to connect the Lagos bound carriageway of the expressway can now use Limson Road through the entry point to the expressway, immediately after Kara Bridge or alternatively use the U-turn at VIS and FRSC office, Ojodu to connect the expressway at Lagos State Public Works office/BRT bus stop,’’ Kesha said.

She said that motorists were required to obey traffic signs and the directives of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure continuous flow of traffic.

Motorists have been facing grueling traffic in the axis daily following the ongoing repairs on the expressway.