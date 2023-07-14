Breaking news:
FG inaugurates 100 motorcycles, 10 vans to boost logistics services

News Agency Of Nigeria

To complement the 100 motorcycles, NIPOST launched 10 more operational mail vans bringing the total number of recently launched vans to 20.

NIPOST delivery vehicles
NIPOST delivery vehicles

Dr. William Alo, the Permanent-Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, at the unveiling in Abuja said the motorcycles and vehicles were purchased to curb logistics challenges faced by Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST).

Alo said the NIPOST was being repositioned to provide an effective and efficient mail delivery at an affordable cost to mitigate the challenges associated with logistics.

“The unveiling is part of the government’s efforts to cushion the effect of challenges faced by small businesses.

”This especially include the effect of fuel subsidy removal and other challenges faced by small businesses within the logistics sector,” he said.

Sunday Adepoju, the Postmaster General (PMG) of the Federation said that the motorcycles and vans were acquired to support the repositioning of NIPOST to meet the socio-economic and contemporary needs of its customers.

“Effective and efficient national mail routes system will help in putting Nigeria in a proper pedestal within the comity of global postal administrations.

“The unveiling of new motorcycles and additional trucks is a practical demonstration of the managements’ commitment to improve logistics, e-commerce, courier and mail delivery services,” he said.

Adepoju added that the logistics industry was experiencing a transformation like never before and the demand for fast and speedy deliveries had skyrocketed.

He said: "Most businesses depend on transportation of their goods across local and international locations to fulfill their values and supply chain in order to stay connected to their customers.”

Adepoju, who commended the policy of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, added that the policies would encourage the development of the digital economy.

NAN reports that NIPOST had in the month of June launched 10 new logistics vehicles to boost its mail and logistics operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

