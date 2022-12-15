FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

“This is an initiative and innovation of President Muhammadu Buhari to see that you acquire the skills to be self-reliant, successful in life, and be employers of labour.

“I am happy to be with you today and encourage you to succeed in life by applying what you have learned into practice,” he said.

Bindir advised the beneficiaries to also make use of the starter parks given and not to sale them out for any reason.

Mrs Mery Yuwadi, N-SIP’s Focal Person in Adamawa, said that the beneficiaries were trained on life skills, entrepreneurship development, and phone and laptop repairs.

She added that all were drawn from Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States and the training was successful.

Yuwadi also advised the beneficiaries to continue to learn more and put the skills in to practice not to go keep the tools or sold them.

Mr Emmanuel Samuel, a participant from Borno, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Federal Government and Buhari for the opportunity.

He said that the training would impact positively in their life and assured of making judicious use of the tools given to them.