ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) on Thursday graduated no fewer than 400 beneficiaries of N-power non-graduate category in the North-East.

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East
FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is an initiative and innovation of President Muhammadu Buhari to see that you acquire the skills to be self-reliant, successful in life, and be employers of labour.

“I am happy to be with you today and encourage you to succeed in life by applying what you have learned into practice,” he said.

Bindir advised the beneficiaries to also make use of the starter parks given and not to sale them out for any reason.

Mrs Mery Yuwadi, N-SIP’s Focal Person in Adamawa, said that the beneficiaries were trained on life skills, entrepreneurship development, and phone and laptop repairs.

She added that all were drawn from Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States and the training was successful.

Yuwadi also advised the beneficiaries to continue to learn more and put the skills in to practice not to go keep the tools or sold them.

Mr Emmanuel Samuel, a participant from Borno, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Federal Government and Buhari for the opportunity.

He said that the training would impact positively in their life and assured of making judicious use of the tools given to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the starter packs include rework stations, digital multimeter, soldering paste, and soldering wire magnifying glasses, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel scarcity: Don’t embark on strike, IPMAN appeals to members

Fuel scarcity: Don’t embark on strike, IPMAN appeals to members

Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

EFCC recovers N134.3bn, $121m in 10 months – Chairman

EFCC recovers N134.3bn, $121m in 10 months – Chairman

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

5 most controversial Nigerian politicians in 2022

5 most controversial Nigerian politicians in 2022

Gov Yahaya says oil discovery in Gombe will become a curse if…

Gov Yahaya says oil discovery in Gombe will become a curse if…

Court to rule on Ekweremadu’s plea against his seized property Jan. 25

Court to rule on Ekweremadu’s plea against his seized property Jan. 25

2023: Shun party affiliation, vote for competence- PDP tells electorate

2023: Shun party affiliation, vote for competence- PDP tells electorate

Nigerian soldiers deserve accolades in fight against insurgency - Omipidan

Nigerian soldiers deserve accolades in fight against insurgency - Omipidan

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner.

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner