RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE. [Twitter:NiDCOM]
FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Read Also

According to him, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on board Max Air Chartered flight at 4:29 a.m.

He added that the returnees included 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

He added that the returnees were screened by health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service, before being given a token to aid their transportation to their destinations by NEMA.

Earlier, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Account of the agency, Mr Sani Jiba, added that the Federal Government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token to support their movement back to their various homes.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Amb. Atinuke Mohammed, who accompanied the returnees back to the country, appreciated the Federal Government for the special intervention in the safe evacuation of the citizens.

The returnees were received by officials of NEMA, Airport officials, security agencies, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), NAPTIP, NIDCOM, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Custom Service, NCDC, Port Health Services, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Self-defence against bandits yielding results – Northwest residents

Self-defence against bandits yielding results – Northwest residents

Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kano

Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kano

Despite hostility, PDP congratulates Wike on infrastructure delivery award

Despite hostility, PDP congratulates Wike on infrastructure delivery award

Strike: ASUU drags FG to Appeal Court over NIC judgement

Strike: ASUU drags FG to Appeal Court over NIC judgement

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Senate President, David Mark

David Mark's son dies in London hospital

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack