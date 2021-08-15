FG evacuates 22 relatives of dead ISIS fighters from Libya

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the repartriated relatives of the dead terrorists were among 101 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya.

According to the statement, the Liya returnees were received by officials of the ministry of foreign affairs; NIDCOM; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; the National Emergency Management Agency; the Department of State Services; the Nigerian Immigration Service and Port Health.

“The stranded Nigerians include the 22 family members of suspected former members of ISIS that were killed in Libya as well as their children.

“All evacuees came with Negative PCR test for Covid- 19, and landed at exactly 10.15 pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport GAT wing, aboard Airforce C130,” the statement reads.