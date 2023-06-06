The sports category has moved to a new website.
FG evacuates 112 more stranded Nigerians from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The evacuees include 55 men, 47 women, six children and four infants.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya flanked by some of the evacuees before departing Mitiga International Airport Tripoli on Tuesday. [NAN]
Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D'affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya flanked by some of the evacuees before departing Mitiga International Airport Tripoli on Tuesday. [NAN]

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said that the continuous voluntary evacuation exercise was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure that none of its citizens was left stranded abroad.

He said that the evacuees were expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday evening.

“The Federal Government through its Mission in Libya facilitated the evacuation of another batch of 112 stranded Nigerians from the capital city of Tripoli.

“The evacuees include 55 men, 47 women, six children and four infants.

“They departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No. UZ01890 at 13.30 local time and are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos same day,” he said.

According to him, this is the sixth evacuation exercise the Federal Government is conducting this year, with almost 5,000 Nigerians successfully evacuated from Libya.

“This is a voluntary exercise, and as long as our citizens are willing to return home, the government will continue to fulfill its responsibility to return them home in a safely manner.

“We appreciate the IOM and the Libyan authorities for their support,” Musa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as a transit country to Europe, thousands of Nigerians are reported to be stranded in Libya from human trafficking, and suffer terrible ordeals in the hands of their traffickers in the North American country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

