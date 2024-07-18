RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

Segun Adeyemi

The decision was reached by university vice-chancellors, registrars, polytechnic rectors and registrars, college of education provosts and registrars, the JAMB registrar, other examination body officials, and principal officers of monotechnics.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook/Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This decision came after objections and appeals from heads of tertiary institutions during the policy meeting on 2024 admissions, which JAMB organized and held in Abuja on Thursday.

The policy meeting serves as a platform for key stakeholders in the country's tertiary admission processes, including university vice-chancellors, registrars, polytechnic rectors and registrars, college of education provosts and registrars, the JAMB registrar, other examination body officials, and principal officers of monotechnics.

READ ALSO: FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng]
Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng] Pulse Nigeria

Pulse reports that several stakeholders opposed the newly established minimum admission age of 18.

When the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman, unveiled the new policy, it sparked a strong and disruptive reaction from stakeholders across various tertiary institutions.

According to reports, their vocal objections compelled the Minister to halt his speech temporarily until order was restored.

In response to the stakeholders' objections, the Minister, Prof. Tahir Mamman, reiterated that the law mandates children to be in school by the age of 18, following a specific educational path.

Some participants who pleaded anonymity stated that the policy deprives these young lads of their academic dreams.

"That is not possible. How can a child finish school, write WAEC and JAMB, and pass, and you deny him admission?" one of the participants who did not want to be named stated.

He stated that JAMB is to blame for permitting underage children to take the examination.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash NDLEA drug charge

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash NDLEA drug charge

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy