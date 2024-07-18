BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

This decision came after objections and appeals from heads of tertiary institutions during the policy meeting on 2024 admissions, which JAMB organized and held in Abuja on Thursday.

The policy meeting serves as a platform for key stakeholders in the country's tertiary admission processes, including university vice-chancellors, registrars, polytechnic rectors and registrars, college of education provosts and registrars, the JAMB registrar, other examination body officials, and principal officers of monotechnics.

Criticism greets FG's ban on admission of under 18

Pulse reports that several stakeholders opposed the newly established minimum admission age of 18.

When the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman, unveiled the new policy, it sparked a strong and disruptive reaction from stakeholders across various tertiary institutions.

According to reports, their vocal objections compelled the Minister to halt his speech temporarily until order was restored.

In response to the stakeholders' objections, the Minister, Prof. Tahir Mamman, reiterated that the law mandates children to be in school by the age of 18, following a specific educational path.

Some participants who pleaded anonymity stated that the policy deprives these young lads of their academic dreams.

"That is not possible. How can a child finish school, write WAEC and JAMB, and pass, and you deny him admission?" one of the participants who did not want to be named stated.