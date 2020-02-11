The construction and rehabilitation works, were in its bid to further boost the provision of infrastructure for the residents of the state.

Alhaji Wasiu Atitebi, the Federal Controller of Works in Kwara, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday that the projects began in 2017.

The Controller who visited some of the ongoing road projects alongside the acting Director Highway for the North central, Mr Aganaba Bola said all the contractors handling the projects were on sites.

According to Atitebi there were 15 ongoing road projects totalling 751 kilometres cutting across all the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the Federal Government was not owing contractors stating that all certificates of payment forwarded to the government were settled to enable them make remarkable progress before the raining season period.

Atitebi listed some of the ongoing road projects in Kwara to include the 110 kilometres dualisation of Ilorin Jebba-Mokwa in Niger state which was awarded at the sum of N80 billion, 15 kilometres Offa bye-pass to Osun state and rehabilitation of Ilorin Omuaran-Egbe in Kogi State.

Others are Share-Patigi road, Patigi Kpada road, Kaima-Kishi road, llorin-lgbeti road and construction of Ohan bridge along lgbeti road among others.

The Federal Controller of Works advised all the contractors handling the projects to execute the jobs in line with specifications as a way of improving infrastructure in the state.