FG disowns Ali Modu Sheriff

Ali Modu Sheriff FG dissociates itself from ex-PDP chair's appointment as DG Buhari Support Committee

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha urged Nigerians to disregard the reports.

  • Published:
EX-PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff play

EX-PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff says APC is his home

(Punch)

The Federal Government has dissociated itself from the appointment of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff as the Director-General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

This is coming after the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani, announced the Sheriff’s appointment.

 According to Premium Times, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha also disowned Sammani’s announcement.

The SGF, in a statement issued to newsmen, called on Nigerians to disregard the reports.

The statement issued by the SGF’s spokesman, Lawrence Ojabo, reads: “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters in the Presidency as public notice, announcing the names of certain individuals and appointing them into different roles under the BUHARI 2019 PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT COMMITTEE, as well as soliciting for support.

ALSO READ: Ali Modu Sheriff walks out on Jonathan

“It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded.

“Administrative measures are being put in place to ensure that such lapse does not recur in future”.

Ali Modu Sheriff, also a former Governor of Borno state, decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after  the Supreme Court sacked him as the PDP chairman on July 12, 2017.

