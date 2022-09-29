RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the Federal Government would soon officially declare the proposed Ondo Sea Port facility as a Deep Sea Port, to herald commencement of other processes at the facility.

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port
FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

Sambo, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, gave the indication when he received Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The minister commended the steps taken so far by the state government to prepare for the Federal Government’s declaration on the port.

After listening to a technical presentation by the Consultants to the Ondo State Government, Sambo said the Federal Government would not hesitate to make the Ondo Port Declaration, pursuant to Section 30 of the Ports Act.

He added that this would be done after all the prerequisites established by the extant laws were met.

“We want to see this port come to life before the end of this administration; having another deep sea port will do a lot of good to the blue economy policy of the Federal Government,” Sambo stated .

On flurry of sea ports, Sambo said it was a positive thing, as presence of the atlantic ocean, the Rivers Niger and Benue, positions Nigeria to harness, explore and export its rich minerals to other countries.

According to the minister, there are only two deep sea ports in Nigeria, while all others are river ports, including Apapa and Tin-Can ports.

He said that the development of a Deep Sea Port in Ondo was a welcome development to the country at large.

Earlier, Gov. Akeredolu said the visit was to acquaint the Transport Ministry with the state’s vision of developing a deep seaport in Ilaje, Ondo, in accordance with Federal Government’s module of Public Private Partnership.

Akeredolu said the port would bring enormous socio economic benefits to the Federal Government, the state and the host communities.

He added that Dubai Port and China Habour were among the many international partners that signalled their interest in developing the port.

Also, The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, said the Ondo State Government had made a compelling case for the port.

According to Adegoroye, the minister is a seasoned technocrat, having ventured across board of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the National Inland Waterways and knows the importance of the Port Ondo project.

He, therefore, assured the Ondo governor that the Transport Ministry would attach priority to the project.

He said the ministry would like to see the Port come to life before the end of the tenure of office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

Uzodimma seeks end to lecturers’ strike

Uzodimma seeks end to lecturers’ strike

Enugu traditional rulers pray, present ‘ofo’ to PDP guber candidate, Mbah

Enugu traditional rulers pray, present ‘ofo’ to PDP guber candidate, Mbah

2023: We must come together to rescue this nation from APC — Atiku

2023: We must come together to rescue this nation from APC — Atiku

Igbo presidency: Northern Elders Forum slams Ohanaeze over threatening comments

Igbo presidency: Northern Elders Forum slams Ohanaeze over threatening comments

FG explains reason for burning seized cocaine worth N194bn

FG explains reason for burning seized cocaine worth N194bn

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

DSS (guardian)

DSS urges ASUU to call off strike