FG declares September 27 a public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance.

The government wished the Muslim Ummah a joyful celebration [Tribune]
The government wished the Muslim Ummah a joyful celebration [Tribune]

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated the Muslim Ummah both home and in diaspora for witnessing the occasion.

He admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which were deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet exemplified.

The minister also urged Nigerians, especially the youth to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

He also enjoined them to join hands with President Bola Tinubu's led administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that Nigerians would be proud of.

Tunji-Ojo wished the Muslim Ummah a joyful celebration.

