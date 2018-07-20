FG condoles with Katsina State Govt. over death of Coomassie

news

The Federal Government has condoled with the government and people of Katsina State over the death of the former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie.

Coomassie died on Thursday in Katsina after a protracted illness at the age of 76.

Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who led government delegation for condolence to Gov. Aminu Masari on Friday in Katsina, said the team was directed by the President to present the condolence message to the governor and people of the state.

He described the death of the security icon as a huge loss to the nation and people of Katsina State.

The leader of the delegation said that the people of Katsina State should consider the death of the former inspector-general of police as an act of God.

Kyari prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Gov. Masari said that the President had been showing great concern to the people of the state whenever there was negative occurrence.

He added that the President was a childhood friend and a classmate to Coomassie, saying

that the people of Katsina State would not forget the acts of love and concern the President had been showing to them.

The delegation also paid similar condolence visit to the Emir of Katsina in his palace.

The Emir, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, commended the Federal Government for sending the delegation to condole with the people.

Kabir said that the President recently paid a similar condolence to the people of the state after the demise of the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Alhaji Lawal Kaita and the flood disaster victims in Jibia Local Government Area.

He urged all to be upright as death to all human souls is inevitable.

Some of the dignitaries that accompanied the chief of staff were the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdurrahman Dambazau, Minister of State for Works and Power, Suleiman Hassan, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media, Malam Garba Shehu and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as Sen. Abu Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, other dignitaries trooping to the state to condole with the government and family of the deceased included governors of Kaduna and Sokoto states, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i and Aminu Tambuwal, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, Sen. Ahmad Yerima and Sen. Adamu Aliero.