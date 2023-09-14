ADVERTISEMENT
FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Blue Line began limited passenger operations on Sept 4, and had since moved about 20,000 passengers.

The Consultant, Corporate Communication Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Ojelabi said that the certification came following a painstaking audit of the rail infrastructure by the Government Inspector of Railways, from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The “Safety Certificate for Commercial Operations: Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Blue Line (Marina – Mile 2)” is issued in accordance with section 50 to 56 of the Nigerian Railway Act, 1955.

The certificate was signed by Government Inspector of Railway, Abdulrahman Yusuf.

“I hereby certify the railway safe for commercial operation,” Yusuf said.

He said that the Blue Line began limited passenger operations on Sept 4, and had since moved about 20,000 passengers.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said the certification of the infrastructure of the Blue Line was a validation of strict supervision regime put in place during the construction of the project.

She said that proper maintenance of the infrastructure and rolling stock would be given priority.

“Rail infrastructure are built to last many generations. We have ensured that the infrastructure built will last more than 100 years,” Akinajo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

