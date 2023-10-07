ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said the ministry was currently developing a national strategy for competitiveness in raw materials and product development.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji (R) and the PS, Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology James Sule (L) during a press briefing in Abuja. [Twitter:@FmstNg]
Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji (R) and the PS, Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology James Sule (L) during a press briefing in Abuja. [Twitter:@FmstNg]

Recommended articles

Nnaji stated this at a news conference on readiness for implementation of Presidential Executive Order N0 5 in Abuja on Friday.

Presidential Executive Order No. 5 is geared towards achieving self-reliance, and self-sufficiency through local content development.

He said the value of the naira would be appreciated when the country started producing rather than importing, adding citizens would benefit from a more producing economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we have made in Nigeria products, we can no longer import and the stress on the naira will reduce.

“When we stop the importation of goods and products, we can easily produce here, the value of our currency will appreciate.

“That’s part of the advantage that comes with Presidential Executive Order No 5,’’ the minister said.

Nnaji noted that through his ministry, President Bola Tinubu would create a conducive environment to support the innovative spirit of Nigerian youths and entrepreneurs.

He said: “We see it as a pivotal moment in our nation’s history that will propel Nigeria to new heights of innovation and technological advancement."

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that Executive Order 5 would address challenges by providing support for made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

” The order will develop home-grown capability and the capacity to maintain, redesign, reproduce, rededicate and duplicate any infrastructure built in Nigeria for self-reliance and development.

“The Order also seeks to closely monitor and promote the capacity of Nigerian professionals and contractors in science, engineering and technological progress to compete with their counterparts globally,” Nnaji said.

He added that full implementation of the order would bolster the economy, create jobs, reduce poverty and usher in a brighter future for Nigeria.

The minister said the ministry was currently developing a national strategy for competitiveness in raw materials and product development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was also formulating national policies on leather and leather products, welding and welding-related fields, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police