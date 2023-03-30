ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG begins registration of medical laboratories

News Agency Of Nigeria

Erhabor urged medical laboratory proprietors to continue working with the council to enhance service delivery.

Dr Tosan Erhabor (Guardian)
Dr Tosan Erhabor (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) made this known in Abuja at a meeting with stakeholders and the agency’s consultants on automation led by Prof. Effiong Akpan of the University of Calaba

He called on stakeholders to avail themselves of the great opportunities offered by the new framework to enhance service deliver

Erhabor said that the registration would scale up efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, speed of service delivery, as well as data collation and managemen

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to enable stakeholders witness firsthand and possibly critique the ongoing digitalisation of the medical laboratory registration proces

“This is the latest in the series of council processes to be moved from the manual to the digital platform.

“Inspote of our meagre resources, council has successfully transformed other processes including Licensure, Examination, Indexing, Accreditation Service, and External Quality Assurance (EQA) and now the registration of medical laboratories,” he said.

Erhabor urged medical laboratory proprietors to continue working with the council to enhance service delivery.

He said that proprietors would henceforth be able to register their laboratories seamlessly and from their preferred locations without the need to visit the council’s headquarters in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased to note that automation has raised our profile among stakeholders, and we must commend the consultants for a job well done,” he said.

Responding, Akpan lauded the council management for scaling up hitherto manual processes into the digital environment to enhance service delivery despite the prevailing economic challenges.

“My team and I are proud to be associated with council and we encourage other agencies should emulate you in this respect,” he said.

Akpan expressing confidence that the stakeholders would also be proud of the council’s efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in September 2022, the federal government threatened to shut down unregistered medical laboratories in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council was warned not to relent or rest on its oars in the discharge of their statutory duties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu needs more prayers to succeed as president, says Masari

Tinubu needs more prayers to succeed as president, says Masari

FG seeks Ireland’s support on internal security

FG seeks Ireland’s support on internal security

FG begins registration of medical laboratories

FG begins registration of medical laboratories

Nothing can stop the transition, Tinubu won - Omole

Nothing can stop the transition, Tinubu won - Omole

Political Rascals: Ohanaeze lauds Afenifere for exonerating Iwuanyanwu

Political Rascals: Ohanaeze lauds Afenifere for exonerating Iwuanyanwu

APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

APC candidate concedes defeat, congratulates Kano governor-elect

Africans should rewrite narrative for progressive Africa – Dabiri-Erewa

Africans should rewrite narrative for progressive Africa – Dabiri-Erewa

US increases application fees for student, tourists visas

US increases application fees for student, tourists visas

82,000 Nigerian women die yearly from pregnancy complications – UNICEF

82,000 Nigerian women die yearly from pregnancy complications – UNICEF

Pulse Sports

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu