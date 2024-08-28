RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG, ASUU to resume meeting September 9 as strike threat remains

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the strike notice by ASUU is expected to elapse on September 9, three days after the rescheduled meeting.

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice
FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU on August 19, at the end of its NEC meeting held at the University of Ibadan, issued a 21-day strike notice to the federal government over some unmet demands

At the end of a meeting by both parties on Wednesday in Abuja, a sub-committee was set up to review ASUU’s demands while the government promised to ensure lasting solutions to the crisis.

The meeting which lasted for about two and half hours was at the instance of the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman and had in attendance the leadership of ASUU led by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the closed-door meeting, the minister said both parties agreed to reconvene on September 6.

Mamman said a sub-committee had been set up to review the demands of the union and ensure that all grey areas are ironed out and resolved

On his part, the ASUU President expressed the hope that all issues would be resolved before the September 6 meeting.

“We have met to discuss all the issues and review them. We have given the government between now and the next meeting to see what they have to do.

“We believe in the interest of the Nigerian child and we will be protecting their interest if the issues are resolved amicably,” he said.

NAN reports that the strike notice by ASUU is expected to elapse on Sept. 9, three days after the rescheduled meeting.

In addressing the demand of the union, the minister, earlier today, constituted an implementation monitoring committee of the NEEDS Assessment intervention fund for Nigerian public universities

NAN reports that ASUU is seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the university system, including improved infrastructure, enhanced academic freedom, and a more sustainable funding model.

Other demands of the union, included the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, and release of earned allowances for university lecturers.

Others are the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

News Agency Of Nigeria

