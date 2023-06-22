FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

Ms Chinwe Udouwem, spokesperson of the ministry stated in Abuja on Thursday that Fashedemi made the declaration when the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Ms Olu Verheijen visited the ministry.

“We are hopeful that you will identify some of the issues confronting the sector as technical directors and heads of agencies under the ministry brief you on on-going or concluding projects,’’ Fashedemi said.

In her remarks, Verheijen said the power sector was critical to growth and productivity of nations.

She noted that reforms embarked upon in the power sector over the years would bring about the much-desired positive impact.

She stressed the need for synergy between stakeholders in the power sector and a holistic approach to achieve a lasting solution.

“We must create an enabling environment that allows the private sector to grow and arrive at affordable electricity tariffs for households, the major consumers of electricity,’’ she said.