ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stressed the need for synergy between stakeholders in the power sector and a holistic approach to achieve a lasting solution.

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply. [NAN]
FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Ms Chinwe Udouwem, spokesperson of the ministry stated in Abuja on Thursday that Fashedemi made the declaration when the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Ms Olu Verheijen visited the ministry.

“We are hopeful that you will identify some of the issues confronting the sector as technical directors and heads of agencies under the ministry brief you on on-going or concluding projects,’’ Fashedemi said.

In her remarks, Verheijen said the power sector was critical to growth and productivity of nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that reforms embarked upon in the power sector over the years would bring about the much-desired positive impact.

She stressed the need for synergy between stakeholders in the power sector and a holistic approach to achieve a lasting solution.

“We must create an enabling environment that allows the private sector to grow and arrive at affordable electricity tariffs for households, the major consumers of electricity,’’ she said.

Earlier, technical directors and heads of agencies under the ministry took turns to speak on challenges and the way forward to make the power sector an enviable one.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace