
FG, association facilitates release of 37 inmates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fines, which ranged between N15,000 and N130,000, were paid by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and PRAWA.

The Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCOS), for the FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris, who handed over five of the released inmates to officials of the PRAWA, said all the conditions for their freedom had been met.

Briefing newsmen at the end of a programme, organised by the Interior Ministry in conjunction with PRAWA, Idris said the minister should be commended for initiating the process leading to their release.

He said that 37 inmates had their fines paid for them, noting that some of them were jailed for minor offences, with options of fine but were unable to raise the money.

“We are releasing five from here today in Kuje, four others are having their documents being processed and they would be released immediately. So far 37 are going to have their freedom from the two centres.

“The Chief Judges of the FCT and Niger have been here, and they have keyed into the gesture, which is aimed at decongestion of our facilities,” Idris added.

Speaking on behalf of PRAWA, the Deputy Director of the association, Ogechi Ogu, wanted inmates assisted in areas of rehabilitation by good Samaritans to enable them integrate into the community to enable them live a worthy life.

Ogu, however, explained that PRAWA was championing decongestion of prisons in the country because of the huge sums of taxpayers money the federal government had been committing to their feeding annually.

She however appealed to Nigerians not to stigmatise any inmate no matter what the circumstances might be.

