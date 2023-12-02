FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

The beneficiaries include personnel from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The announcement was made on Friday, December 01, 2023, during a press briefing by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was represented by the Comptroller General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi. According to the breakdown provided by Dr. Audi, the promotions are distributed as follows: NIS - 4,598, NSCDC - 21,398, FFS - 1,680, and NCoS - 4,498.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Ministry, the Minister acknowledged President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers. He stated that the scale of the 2023 promotions is unprecedented, marking a departure from previous exercises due to the substantial number of personnel involved.

"The President's Renewed Hope Agenda mantra and the dividends of democracy are the driving forces behind this substantial promotion. We extend our sincere appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support and concern for the Ministry," said the Minister.

He further noted, "This is very unprecedented. We would like to thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and concern given to the Ministry through the Minister, and this is part of the dividend of democracy on the Renewed Hope Agenda drive."

In his congratulatory message to the recipients, the Minister urged the promoted personnel to redouble their efforts in serving their fatherland diligently.