FG approves procurement of taxi lighting systems for major airports

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, revealed that the total cost of the procurement, including photometric pattern machines, is N3,047,127,022.72.

The approval was given at an Extra-ordinary Federal Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In addition to the procurement, the council also approved a roadmap document for the aviation sector, which will establish an aviation leasing company to provide affordable equipment leasing for entrepreneurs and the civil aviation sector within Nigeria.

Sirika expressed his delight at the council's approval of the full business case.

The contract for the procurement and installation of taxi lighting systems, photometric patterns, and other equipment was awarded to Messers KSR3 Global Nigeria Limited.