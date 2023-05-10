The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
FG approves ₦449.9m for master plans of 17 airports

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presidency said that contracts were also approved for the Ogoni remediation in Rivers.

Passenger planes pictured at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos.
Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, briefed State House correspondents on Wednesday after the FEC meeting presided over Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shehu listed the airports as: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Others are: The airports in Owerri, Imo, Benin, Edo, Enugu, Enugu State, Maiduguri, Borno, Yola, Adamawa and Calabar.

The rest are those in Calabar, Ilorin Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure and Katsina.

Shehu said that the council also approved post-contract consultancy amounting to N3.4 billion for the construction of the second runway and associated facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The presidential aide said that contracts were also approved for the Ogoni remediation in Rivers.

Shehu said: "Two major contracts were approved for Ogoniland, Rivers, and you know, Ogoni is one of the flagships of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“There are water projects that have been awarded under the second phase amounting to 22.8 billion.

“Approval was also given for award of contract for the remediation of newly identified hydrocarbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoniland for 107 billion.’’

Shehu said that the FCT also got quite a number of approvals including contract for the full scope development of the Shehu Shagari Way for ₦91 billion.

He added: “Another one is for the rehabilitation of the Rubochi township roads and the rehabilitation of Rubochi-Gwagwalada in FCT for about 5.7 billion.

“Council also approved contract for the construction of 3.2 kilometre road to Kwali Bridge in Kwali Area Council of the FCT for about 1.6 billion.

“Another FCT contract is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the provision of engineering infrastructure at Guzape District lot 11 in the FCT and the contract sum is 28 billion.

“And the fifth approval for FCT is for revised estimated total cost/augmentation of the contract for the provision of access road to Kabusa Garden Estate, Dako District in FCT and this is for 6.6 billion.’’

Shehu said that approvals were also made for the Ministry of Works for the rehabilitation of several roads across the country.

He said that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning also had approval for the construction of the FIRS multi-storey office complex at Agidingbi Training School, Ikeja, Lagos, for ₦10.3 billion.

Shehu saud, “Finance Ministry also had approval for the construction of Zone B Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs in Mando and Afaka in Kaduna.”

More so, he said that the Ministry of Interior also got approval for the establishment of the National Institute for Domestic Security at Irogbo-Ilesha, Osun.

“This is for research and capacity development of paramilitary agencies and other relevant stakeholders both within and Nigeria.

“This is to guarantee a peaceful and secure nation, with a budgetary provision of 285 million in 2022 budget and 360 million in 2023 budget,’’ he said.

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind

Labour Party urges Nigerians to ignore claims of Obi attacking Adeboye

Police arrest woman impersonating as police officer to rob PoS operators

Benue APC suspends Gemade, others for anti-party activities

FG approves ₦449.9m for master plans of 17 airports

EFCC arrests ex-Power Minister Mamman over alleged N22bn fraud

CBN says BVN will remain for life

Sokoto university admits 4,415 students

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

