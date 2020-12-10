Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “The first memo was a contract for the expansion of the apron of Maiduguri airport.

“This contract is worth N719,117,868.60. The expansion of the Maiduguri airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport that apron needs to be expanded to avoid aircraft being parked wing to wing and that might result in accidents.

“The second contract was for insurance and it was awarded to ensure assets such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in the sum of N390,055,687.45 and both memos were approved by council.”

The minister disclosed that he also briefed the Council on the outcome of meeting with stakeholders in his home state, Kwara, in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest in the state.

“We had about 39 other stakeholders ranging from CAN, JNI, the Youth Organisations, ASUU, NMA, NBA, and the whole idea was to reach out to as many stakeholders as possible – market men and market women,’’ he added.

The Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk and that of Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, said they also briefed the council.

They said their briefings were on the outcome of their meetings with stakeholders in their home states in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests in Zamfara and Abia.

While fielding questions from the correspondents, Ogah dismissed the allegation of extortions against the police in the Southeast Zone of the country.

He noted that the presence of security officials in the zone had continued to attract investments to the Southeast.

He said: “I presented my report from my state, Abia and Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba presented for Imo State and we were able to convey Mr President’s message to the people in our various states.

“Majorly, one high point that I want to say critically was in Abia, a documentary was done showing issues concerning war. There is no need for anybody to encourage war any more.

“War does not bring prosperity but peace brings prosperity to the entire world, and that is why we stand for one indivisible nation, Nigeria for everyone.

“That’s what Mr President stands for and this government has done a lot for this nation within this period which we shared with the people and they are happy with the performance of the Federal Government.

“Except that they feel that most of the information is not getting down and which we have started passing on to the people that this is what the government is doing.

“So, I believe that the information is getting out there and people are happy with what the Federal Government is doing.’’