FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja.

The information is in a statement issued by the hospital on Friday in Abuja.

Mahmud received his letter of appointment from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

According to the statement, Mahmud, now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, is a Professor of Neurosurgery.

He is the first African to chair the World Federation of Neurosurgical Society (WFNS) Young Neurosurgeon’s Committee in 2008.

He pioneered and established the division of neurosurgery of National Hospital in 2010.

The new CMD is a recipient of numerous awards and recognition locally and internationally.