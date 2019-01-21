Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, a socio political pressure group, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent media address is unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also said Obasanjo’s comments were insufficient to sway power to his preferred presidential candidate in the coming election.

The Secretary General of the Group, Mr Akin Malaolu made this known on Monday in Abuja in reaction to Obasanjo’s media address ahead of the general election.

According to Malaolu, allegations and ambiguities made by Obasanjo are not only inaccurate but also a tragedy of an unusual kind in this era of information.

“Obasnjo has already endorsed a presidential candidate, he should allow Nigerians to pick through a decent and fair democratic contest which this Buhari’s government has promised to give.

“Endorsement of his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar, now Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, after highlighting his huge moral shortcomings in a published book`My Watch’, has already made Obasanjo a study in desperation.

“Unlike previous governments, Buhari’s administration has not emboldened any religious or tribal leader to threaten peaceful conduct of the coming election.

“Nigerians must remember the tribal and religious cards used for the 2015 presidential election when some elders threw caution into the wind, threatening the nation with fire and brimstone,” he said.

The forum also condemned Obasanjo for criticising Buhari’s efforts in ensuring security in the country.

“Issue of insecurity and spasm of communal bloodletting is the fault of all Leaders both in religion and political, but this government has been confronting them with results.

“The recent acceptance of Buhari in Jos must be unbearable for the oppositions and their masters, it had put a lie to Obasanjo’s religious and tribal accusations,” he said.

Malaolu added: “We must warn agents who are likely to provoke chaos by all means, that they have no impregnable amours to shield them if push becomes shove.

“We in Yoruba Ronu Forum with millions of our supporters shall vote All Progressive Congress (APC) in defence of the noble ideals of the party and its presidential candidate.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Feb.16 has been fixed for the Presidential and National Assembly election while March 2 had been slated for governorship and state house of assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).