FG announces restructuring of NASSCO management team

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that this action is in line with Tinubu’s directive to address the expanded mandate of the ministry which included poverty alleviation.

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation [Credit: Twitter:@edubetta]
Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by her Media Aide, Rasheed Zubair, in Abuja.

The minister said the move was in line with President Tinubu’s directive to restructure the Social Safety Net Programme, address the expanded mandate of the ministry which included poverty alleviation.

She announced new appointments in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to provide durable solutions to humanitarian crises and multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria.

The statement reported the minister as saying that NASSCO would be chaired by herself while the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Abel Enitan, would serve as Secretary.

Others appointed are; Abdulaziz Danladi, as National Coordinator of (NASSCO), Dr Micheal Ajuluchukwu, Head of National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), while Dr Janet Ekpenyong will serve as the Deputy Head of the NCTO Office.

Richard Romanus, National Programme Manager of Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO); Jamalu Kaburu, National Communication Manager, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) are also on board.

Chidinma Makuachukwu, National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and Thalis Apalowo is the National Programme Manager, Grant For Vulnerable groups.

Others include; Salia Sanusi Yusuff, Programme Manager, At Risk Children Programme; Dr Joseph Nkang, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (MSME Loan Programme).

Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, Programme Manager, N-Power Programme (Renewed Hope Skills Acquisition Programme); Etcheri Ansa, National Alternate School Programme (Out-of-school children) made the list. Olubunmi Bello, National Project Manager, Community and Social Development Programme is part of the team.

The minister therefore, charged the new appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in driving the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda to success. While assuring the appointees that their appointments were with immediate effect, the minister said there would not be room for excuses or failure in actualising the mandate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

