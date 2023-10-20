ADVERTISEMENT
FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

Ima Elijah

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

The initiative, part of the National Social Register of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, was revealed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, during a meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership in Abuja.

Minister Edu explained that President Bola Tinubu's commitment to labor leaders spurred this initiative.

She stated that the inclusion of retired civil servants in the scheme was a direct response to the President's dedication to supporting vulnerable pensioners.

"The President mentioned very clearly that vulnerable pensioners should immediately be captured on the National Social Register to benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, as part of the national social safety net expansion," she stated during the meeting.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised the government's poverty alleviation efforts but also urged a focus on addressing the root causes of poverty.

"Let us look at other social welfare interventions and job creation that will support families," he remarked, stating the importance of comprehensive solutions.

While some, including the President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Godwin Abumisi, expressed gratitude for the initiative, others like Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum, criticised the intervention as insufficient given the current economic challenges. Dr. Bitrus stated the need to address the fuel subsidy removal and revamp the country's refineries to truly alleviate citizens' financial burdens.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the potential misuse of funds, with Dr. Ugwu Anthony, an Associate Professor of Medical Imaging, expressing apprehension about the possibility of embezzlement.

Maxi Okwu, a legal practitioner, noted the urgency of fixing the country's refineries instead of offering temporary financial relief. Former Katsina State House of Assembly member, Yusuf Shehu, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for comprehensive solutions to the economic challenges faced by millions of Nigerians.

In contrast, Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum appreciated the government's attempt to assist pensioners, recognising the complexity of the situation. He acknowledged the government's efforts amidst the prevailing economic challenges.

Seigha Manager, a Niger Delta activist, criticised the initiative, asserting that it failed to address the broader societal challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians. He questioned the exclusion of various affected groups and urged the government to consider the plight of the unemployed, market women, and other marginalised individuals.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
