RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister acknowledged that a committee was set up to review the demands of the union but could not go on, as a result of the nationwide protest.

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice
FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which started at about 2:17 pm at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was at the instance of the federal government.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman is leading the Government team while the ASUU team is led by the National President of the association, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

Addressing newsmen before the meeting went into closed session, Mamman, said his team would share light on what the federal government had been doing since its last meeting with the union.

The minister acknowledged that a committee was set up to review the demands of the union but could not go on, as a result of the nationwide protest.

“For us in the ministry, we will continue from where we stopped at our earlier meeting and find ways to progress.

“We share with you the desire to have stability in the education system. The federal government will continue to do what is right to have a good education.

“We want to ensure that our students remain in campus and the government is committed to give the university system the best it deserves,” he said.

On his part, Osodeke expressed worry over the failure of the government to resolve their lingering issues. He recalled that the union, on August 19, at the end of its NEC meeting held at the University of Ibadan, issued a 21-day strike notice to the federal government. Osodeke also narrated the development that led to the strike notice.

"We shelve the last strike because we were promised of quick resolution to our demands.

“For 15 months, all issues raised has not been resolved. We hope that after this meeting we have a landmark of achievements to resolve our issues,” he stated.

Elaborating on the union’s demands, Osodeke stated that ASUU was seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the university system, including improved infrastructure, enhanced academic freedom, and a more sustainable funding model.

He emphasised that the union’s ultimate goal was to ensure that Nigerian universities could compete with their global counterparts in terms of quality and output.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities