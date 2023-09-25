FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

The governor's reaction comes in the wake of reports that a delegation purportedly dispatched by certain federal agencies has been conducting discussions with various bandit factions in Zamfara without the knowledge or consent of the state government.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal expressed his dismay over the actions of these federal agencies, accusing them of engaging in negotiations with the bandits without coordinating with the state government or relevant security forces.

He urgently called upon the Federal Government to shed light on the activities of these agencies, stating the stark contrast between their actions and the state government's approach, which has been primarily focused on a kinetic strategy in combating banditry.

In a section of the statement, Governor Lawal conveyed his concerns:

"Governor Dauda Lawal wishes to call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara.

"The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.

"Previous administrations in the State failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara.

"The Zamfara State Government has taken a firm stance from the beginning – we will not negotiate with these criminals.

