ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

Ima Elijah

Zamfara Governor calls on FG to investigate FG over bridge of security protocol.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

The governor's reaction comes in the wake of reports that a delegation purportedly dispatched by certain federal agencies has been conducting discussions with various bandit factions in Zamfara without the knowledge or consent of the state government.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal expressed his dismay over the actions of these federal agencies, accusing them of engaging in negotiations with the bandits without coordinating with the state government or relevant security forces.

He urgently called upon the Federal Government to shed light on the activities of these agencies, stating the stark contrast between their actions and the state government's approach, which has been primarily focused on a kinetic strategy in combating banditry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a section of the statement, Governor Lawal conveyed his concerns:

"Governor Dauda Lawal wishes to call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara.

"The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.

"Previous administrations in the State failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara.

"The Zamfara State Government has taken a firm stance from the beginning – we will not negotiate with these criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ensuring the fight against banditry is a top priority of Zamfara State Government, and we cannot afford to make any compromises in our efforts.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NIS hands over Libya-bound victim of human trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NDDC set to inaugurate Bayelsa, Rivers link road in October - MD, NDDC

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Flood takes over 5 local government communities in Delta State

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s suit against Yahaya Bello, others

How do you make your Bet Correct?

How do you make your Bet Correct?

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

FG accused of secret bandit negotiations in Zamfara - Lawal demands clarity

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley