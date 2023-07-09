ADVERTISEMENT
FERMA to embark on repairs of 36,000km federal roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chief executive of FERMA said funding was a challenge in the maintenance of the 36,000 kilometres of federal highways all year round.

The acting Managing Director, FERMA, Godson Amos made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the intervention was necessitated because of the need to ameliorate the hardship and delays road users face daily.

He was optimistic that the intervention would be achieved within six weeks of the commencement and all potholes and road failure worked on, on federal roads across the country.

He said he had gotten reports across the country of of the deplorable Federal Roads across the country which had caused a lot of inconveniences to road users.

He added that these failures have hampered economic activities due to inability of the people to freely move goods from one place to the other.

The failures on the roads are mostly caused by the incessant rainfall being experienced in many parts of the country, which results in cutting off of roads embankment and collapsing of many carriageway sections at many locations across the country.

“Also excessive traffic, overloading of vehicles coupled with age of the roads are other factors that have contributed to the dilapidation of the federal roads.

“This hinders the free flow of traffic, causing colossal damages to vehicles, wastages of productive man hours and huge discomfort to road users.

“Our of engineers in the Field Offices have already carried out route condition survey of the Federal Roads and heave identified all critical failures like road embankments washout and failed carriageway section for the agency to take action.”

Speaking on how the agency would executive this intervention, Amos said direct labour would be deployed by engaging skilled and unskilled youths in the communities.

He further said that appraisals have been made, including the assessment of works requirement, estimation of resources like men, materials and machines that will be deployed to achieve most cost effective result.

Amos said in order to ensure that maximum results was achieved the agency had designed a good monitoring mechanism for effective and efficient monitoring of all the projects nationwide deploying management team for inspection.

H urged the media to give effective coverage to the activities of the agency and other stakeholders to partner with the agency to ensure that citizens have stress free and enjoyable travel experience on our highways.

NAN reports that FERMA is an agency that was set up for the monitoring and maintenance of all federal roads in Nigeria.

