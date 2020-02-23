Mr Nurudeen Rafindadi, Managing Director of the agency gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Sunday.

He said, “FERMA is working with the Ministry of Works and Housing and we will ensure we carry out our work to complement each other in what ever gaps are left.

“There is 36,000 kilometers of Federal highways across the nation, our objective is to ensure smooth and free flow of traffic and stop any major distraction of traffic.

“Stop any trace of road that will cut one out of the country from the other, we will quickly undertake the repairs.”

According to him, the agency is currently working on Gombe-Biu road to ensure free flow of traffic for motorists and their safety, while the Federal Ministry of Works is on Gombe-Numan-Yola road.

He said some road projects would be captured in 2021 budget adding that currently they were working on the proposal.

“Currently we are working on 2021 budget because by August this year, we have to submit and defend our budget.

“And road like Gombe-Potiskum is the road that we are including in that budget,” Rafindadi said.