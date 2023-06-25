ADVERTISEMENT
Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

He lauded Gbajabiamila for being a good ambassador of Surulere Federal constituency and Lagos state, as the longest-serving federal lawmaker in the state, in the ninth Assembly.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu’s 58th birthday coincided with that of the former speaker of the House of Representatives on Sunday, June 25.

The governor in a statement on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, described Gbajabiamila as a worthy ambassador of Lagos state; a patriot; respected parliamentarian, and committed public officer.

He lauded Gbajabiamila for being a good ambassador of Surulere Federal constituency and Lagos state, as the longest-serving federal lawmaker in the state, in the ninth Assembly.

According to him, Gbajabiamila’s remarkable contributions to the stability of the house of representatives during his tenure as speaker for four years are a testament to his visionary leadership and pragmatic approach to politics and governance.

He commended the former speaker for his contribution to Nigeria, as the representative of Surulere federal constituency for 20 years, out of which he served as minority leader, majority leader, and speaker in the green chamber before he was appointed chief of staff to President Tinubu.

”On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos state, I celebrate my dear brother, birthday mate and fellow Surulere boy, Gbajabiamila.

”Gbajabiamila is exemplary; a progressive and brilliant legislator who has made history as the first lawmaker to serve as minority and majority leader in the green chambers before being elected as speaker of the house of representatives in the Ninth national assembly.

”Since he assumed office as chief of staff to Tinubu, Gbajabiamila has displayed commitment, passion, and visionary leadership in assisting the President to steer the ship of Nigeria in the right direction, which are evident in the daily wins of Mr President’s four weeks in office.

”As our dear Chief of Staff to the President celebrates his 61st birthday, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant him good health and sound mind to enable him to render more service to Nigerians, the good people of Lagos, and humanity as a whole,” Sanwo-Olu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

