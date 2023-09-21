Femi Falana promises justice for late rapper MohBad

Falana's assurance came following a visit from the grieving widow, Omowunmi Aloba, who sought justice for her late husband.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Falana conveyed his deep condolences to the Aloba family while expressing his unwavering commitment to unveiling the circumstances surrounding MohBad's tragic passing.

He stated, "The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as MohBad, visited our office on Tuesday to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband."

Acknowledging the importance of the case, Falana revealed that he had held a crucial meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to discuss the ongoing investigation into the matter.

According to Falana, the Commissioner assured him of the progress made in the investigation thus far.

"We commend Nigerian youths for protesting peacefully and demanding justice," Falana said. "I assure them and other concerned citizens that we shall collaborate with the coroner to expose those who are remotely and directly responsible for the suspicious death of MohBad."