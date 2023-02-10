ADVERTISEMENT
Femi Adesina narrates how he manages N20,000 for one week

Ima Elijah

"I operated with just N6,000 I had in my pocket for three days. By Friday, it had shrunk to N2,500. What a huge war chest.”

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has revealed that the Naira scarcity made him survive on N20,000 for a week.

Adesina, who stated this in an article titled "Living on shoestring budget”, disclosed how he has been surviving despite the new cash scarcity affecting Nigeria following the CBN’s currency redesign.

He wrote: "The CBN later secured a ten days extension of the deadline from the President, which has now been further suspended by a Supreme Court ruling. Yet it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for a week, and I’m still spending it. Shoestring budget. Yes, you are right. That’s what it is.

”Major part of our Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, was paid in old currency, and I deposited it in a bank right in Katsina. I returned to Abuja, Empty. I thought it was just a matter of going to the bank and getting new currency notes. Whosai! Too optimistic.

"I operated with just N6,000 I had in my pocket for three days. By Friday, it had shrunk to N2,500. What a huge war chest.”

Calling his banker to explain his plight to him, Adesina disclosed that "the banker laughed at him and said the best he could do was to get me N20,000.00 through Automated Teller Machine, which was his own entitlement for the day. Well, beggars can’t be choosers, and I promptly cancelled all my engagements for the weekend. When you stay in your house, making yourself happy and watching football, you need not spend much money, if at all.”

Femi gives assurances: While condemning the attacks on banks due to the Naira scarcity, Adesina advised that the crisis would be over.

Ima Elijah

