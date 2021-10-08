RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Femi Adesina calls Abaribe a funny senator who spews rubbish

Jude Egbas

Adesina is unhappy with Abaribe for saying Nigeria's diversity has been mismanaged.

Femi Adesina (Right) with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Femi Adesina (Right) with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has gone after Minority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South).

Abaribe has been a constant critic of the Buhari administration.

In a recent television interview, Senator Abaribe, who stood as surety for Nnamdi Kanu before the separatist leader jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017, said the reason why there are so many separatist agitators in Nigeria is because the nation's diversity has been badly managed on Buhari's watch.

"Why you are having separatist agitations everywhere today in the west, in the south, in the south-south, is that some people are unable to manage our diversity, that is just the fact,” Abaribe had said.

In a piece titled 'Weighty matters about our country,' Adesina says Abaribe should be in jail for the Kanu bail bond saga.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Right) and Nnamdi Kanu
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Right) and Nnamdi Kanu

"There is one funny senator who talks about the mismanagement of our diversity as a country, yet he daily uses foul language against those in leadership.

"He stood surety for someone bent on dismemberment of the country, and when that one vanished, and he should have been cooling his feet in prison, the senator still spews rubbish.

"Chief ‘mismanager’ of our diversity. And the President had words for him and his ilk, who exist round the country," Adesina wrote.

In January 2020, the presidency said Abaribe should have replaced Kanu in prison, after the senator asked President Buhari to resign from office.

Kanu was rearrested in June and is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) faces charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, when his trial resumes on October 21.

Jude Egbas

