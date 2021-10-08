Femi Adesina calls Abaribe a funny senator who spews rubbish

Abaribe has been a constant critic of the Buhari administration.

In a recent television interview, Senator Abaribe, who stood as surety for Nnamdi Kanu before the separatist leader jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017, said the reason why there are so many separatist agitators in Nigeria is because the nation's diversity has been badly managed on Buhari's watch.

"Why you are having separatist agitations everywhere today in the west, in the south, in the south-south, is that some people are unable to manage our diversity, that is just the fact,” Abaribe had said.

In a piece titled 'Weighty matters about our country,' Adesina says Abaribe should be in jail for the Kanu bail bond saga.

"There is one funny senator who talks about the mismanagement of our diversity as a country, yet he daily uses foul language against those in leadership.

"He stood surety for someone bent on dismemberment of the country, and when that one vanished, and he should have been cooling his feet in prison, the senator still spews rubbish.

"Chief ‘mismanager’ of our diversity. And the President had words for him and his ilk, who exist round the country," Adesina wrote.

In January 2020, the presidency said Abaribe should have replaced Kanu in prison, after the senator asked President Buhari to resign from office.

Kanu was rearrested in June and is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).