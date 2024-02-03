Federal university Katsina matriculates 9,000 students

Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, Vice Chancellor of the university made this known during the 12th matriculation ceremony of the institution on Saturday in Dutsin Ma.

He said that the matriculation ceremony was a milestone particularly the new intakes, their parents, guardians and members of the university community.

According to him, “You may wish to note that FUDMA is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria for admission.

“Every year, we are confronted with a deluge of applicants seeking admission into the university.

“This year is not an exception, as over 11,336 applicants applied and today, we are matriculating 9,000 students who are lucky to gain admission,” the VC said.

The vice chancellor explained that 6,800 of the intakes were regular students while 2,200 were for the School of Continuing Education (SCE).

The lucky students, he revealed, have been absorbed into various programmes in their respective departments and faculties.

Hamisu-Bichi said that the university strives to provide a conducive and serene academic environment, to enable students to nurture and realise their potential.

He pointed out that FUDMA was one of the fastest-expanding universities in the country.

“It has a College of Health Sciences, 13 Faculties, 58 Departments and 71 Programmes.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC), recently approved 44 more academic programmes – 23 undergraduate and 21 postgraduate courses in different faculties in the university” he said.

The VC urged the new students to be security conscious in order to complement the efforts of the university and government in view of the security challenges facing the country.