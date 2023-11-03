ADVERTISEMENT
Federal High Court orders immediate release of Emefiele from EFCC custody

Ima Elijah

Alternatively, the court has directed the EFCC to present Emefiele before it on Monday.

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Adeniyi's ruling came in response to an Ex-parte Motion filed by Emefiele, pleading for his release from EFCC custody pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

Emefiele, in his motion, asserted his fundamental rights and sought an urgent resolution to his ongoing legal battle.

Alternatively, the court has directed the EFCC to present Emefiele before it on Monday, November 06, 2023, the scheduled date for the hearing of the substantive Motion on Notice.

In his plea, Emefiele named the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, and the EFCC itself as respondents. He urged the court to intervene and secure his release, stating his right to freedom during the legal proceedings.

Emefiele's legal woes began after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from his position as the head of the apex bank on June 9, stirring controversy and legal challenges that have now led to this significant court ruling.

