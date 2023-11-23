ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The stoves would curtail the use of firewood by 80%.

Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves [Sustainable Economy Nigeria]
Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves [Sustainable Economy Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Director-General of National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru, said this on Thursday during a sensitisation programme in Maiduguri. Dahiru said that the stoves would curtail the use of firewood by 80%.

According to him, one of the major causes of deforestation in Nigeria is the widespread use of firewood, which results in cutting of trees, hence the need to involve women to save Nigeria’s ecosystem.

“Women, especially those in rural areas, are very critical to achieving success in the climate change campaigns because of their daily duty of using firewood to cook for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By embracing save80 clean cook stoves, Nigerians can make a significant contribution to achieving its environmental safety goals while also saving money for sustainable living,” the DG said.

Director of Public Sector, Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, Abdurrahman Sulaiman, said the stainless steel clean stove was designed to use 80% less fuel and produce 80% less pollution than the traditional stoves. Suleiman said that by 2024, it would go round the states and LGAs to sensitise women to the stoves.

The Chairman, Advisory Board of Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Ltd, producers of the cookstoves, Amb. Faruk Yabo, said measures was in place to ensure that the stove reached everywhere in Nigeria.

Yabo said an MoU had been signed with stakeholders like Great Green Wall and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in that direction.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

Oyo State fire agency records 249 fire incidents in 10 months

Oyo State fire agency records 249 fire incidents in 10 months

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate