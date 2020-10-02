The Federal Government has approved the reopening of all schools across Nigeria.

Schools were shut down across the country in March 2020 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Even though the Federal Government started easing numerous coronavirus-enforced restrictions from May, officials have been reluctant about reopening schools.

This did not stop many state governments from approving resumption for private and state-owned institutions in September, appearing to force the Federal Government's hand.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced during a press conference on Friday, October 2 that all schools now have the all-clear to resume academic activities.

He said unity schools in the country can resume on October 12, and states and private schools can determine their own modalities of reopening.

The minister appealed to school administrators to adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.