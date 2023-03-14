ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Market leaders are advised to enlighten business owners through signs and announcements, the importance of switching off electric appliances before closing for business.

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide (NAN)
Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide (NAN)

Recommended articles

The Zonal Controller, FFS in charge of Kano and Jigawa, Assistant Controller General (ACG), Ahmed Garba-Karaye, stated this when he visited Singer Market to assess the level of damage caused by fire on Monday in Kano.

He said the service was committed to prevent and control fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, investigation, Inspectorate and Enforcement (IIE) will inspect and ensure fire safety compliance in public buildings.

“Rising cases of fire outbreaks in Kano market is as a result of high weather temperature and substandard electric appliances.

“Excessive heat, fuel and oxygen as major catalysts of fire triangle and heat can trigger fire without the presence of fuel, kerosene or diesel,” he said.

The Zonal Controller said shops should be well ventilated as congestion could also escalate heat and cause fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged market leaders to enlighten business owners through signs and announcements, the importance of switching off electric appliances before closing for business.

Garba-Karaye also called on philanthropists and wealthy individuals to contribute their quota, by providing firefighting equipment as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

He advised traders to always be at alert and conscious of fire.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chairman Adamu admidts 2023 presidential election 'not perfect'

APC chairman Adamu admidts 2023 presidential election 'not perfect'

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

9 political parties, 5 guber candidates declare support for Sanwo-Olu

9 political parties, 5 guber candidates declare support for Sanwo-Olu

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration