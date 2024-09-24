FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

Works Minister David Umahi said this while addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

He said the others are in Cross River State, Ondo State, Osun State, Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo states.

He said the roads were awarded in addition to a contract for the repair and rehabilitation of Gamboru Bridge along Gambor-Ngala/Kala-Balge Road in Bornu.

The minister said FEC also approved a new contract for the rehabilitation of Maraban-Kankara/Funtua Road in Katsina State and construction of 258 kilometer three-lane carriageway, a component of the 1,000 Sokoto/Badagry Super-highway, Section 2, Phase 2A.

Likewise, he said FEC approved the contract for the construction and dualisation of Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Road in Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo States (Section 2).

He said FEC similarly approved the contract for Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers, to be executed by Julius Berger.

“FEC approved an additional ₦80 billion to complete that project, bringing the total cost to ₦280 billion.

“The next is the Third Mainland Bridge, which was executed under emergency work,” he said.

He said at the time the present government assumed office, the Third Mainland Bridge was a nightmare.

“The deck had pavement differential of over one foot; that was causing a lot of accidents and hold up, and constituting dead load to the Third Mainland Bridge.

“So, that has been done and it also extended to Falamo and Queens Drive. It came with solar light, CCTV cameras, and relief stations, to eliminate road blockage,” he said.

He explained that when he came on board, Julius Berger sought to review the entire project.

“Don’t forget that the initial cost of the projects was ₦155 billion and the past administration reviewed it to N797 billion.

“Berger insisted that the reviewed contract sum should to ₦1.5 trillion. We didn’t have that money and the Coordinating Minister for the economy and myself went through the road and had a strategic meeting with Berger,” said Umahi.

He said he eventually sought the approval of the President to break the projects into three so that two sections could be done on tax credit and Julius Berger could do one.

“So, the first section is 38 kilometres, it has not been brought to Council. It’s to be done with on concrete.

“The second section is to be done by Berger and that is 82 kilometres by two, and it’s to be done with asphalt that they have been working with and the third section is, which is just 17 kilometers is to be done on concrete,” he said.

He said FEC approved Julius Berger's contract for a total contract sum of ₦740 billion. However, he said the other two were not presented for approval.

“If you remove approximately N400 billion paid by the last administration, then what is left is about N340 billion. That is what the contract sum for the 164 kilometres will be and that’s what FEC approved today,” Umahi said.

The minister said the service lane on Lekki Deep Seaport road was approved for construction by FEC.

Lastly, he said he discovered that over 3,000 fuel trucks queuing to the lift fuel at Dangote Refinery were all parked on the newly constructed Lekki-Calabar coastal highway.

“Technically and by design, the roads were never built for static loads, and so it has a lot of effects,” he said.

He said that the FEC approved the concession of the federal government land in the area so that concessioners could build a park.

