Fears over economy if DSS arrests CBN Governor, Emefiele

What the court said: Justice John Tsoho did not grant the application. The Chief Judge said the DSS did not provide concrete evidence to substantiate its claims against the CBN chief.

Why DSS wants to take down Emefiele: Emefiele is accused of terrorism financing and economic crimes, though a coalition claims the plot is to keep him in solitary confinement ahead of the sack.

The fears: Nigerians have been raising their concerns about the fate of the naira, which is still recovering from a recent dip.

Exchange rate today: Though the current dollar-to-naira rate is about ₦745 on the black market, it nearly hit ₦900 sometime between October and November.

The news: Individuals and business owners are now contacting Bureau De Change operators to get information on what to expect in the coming days.

Sanni, an operator in Abuja, told reporters that customers called him on Monday, December 19, 2022, to purchase dollars due to uncertainty over Emefiele’s case.

What is going on online: Some social media users have also voiced fear about the naira weakening more due to a loss of confidence.