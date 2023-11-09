ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The insurance initiative is to provide comprehensive healthcare support to financially handicapped pregnant women and also reduce maternal mortality in the FCT.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Twitter]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Twitter]

The Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Wassa Primary Health Care Centre, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to a statement issued by the secretariat on Wednesday, the visit was to assess the facility, the quality of care rendered and the scope of operations to assess if they are in tandem with standard healthcare guidelines.

Fasawe said that the insurance initiative was to provide comprehensive healthcare support to financially handicapped pregnant women and also reduce maternal mortality in the FCT. According to her, every resident of FCT is entitled to accessing quality health care services regardless of their socio and economic status.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need for the secretariat to meet the needs of the people which includes the provision of clean and safe potable water to guide against transmission diseases.

‘’In recognition of the importance of proper healthcare during pregnancy and the right of every pregnant woman to essential healthcare services without financial barriers, the secretariat has taken the bold step to initiate a special enrolment process for women facing economic hardship so as to receive vital care deserved.

“The insurance process would cover a range of services, including prenatal care, delivery, postnatal care and other necessary medical attention that would drastically reduce maternal and Infant mortality rate’’ Fasawe added.

She also said that the government was dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the people through innovative healthcare interventions and community outreach programs.

Also, that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has directed the secretariat to embark on advocacy/sensitisation programmes to enlighten the people on how and where to access healthcare services at affordable rates within the FCT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

