FCTA impounds 16 vehicles, 4 cows, arrests 7 beggars

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, said the operation was in line with the Senate directives to end illegal motor parks in the capital city.

The vehicles, beggars and the cows were seized during the enforcement of zero tolerance to unapproved motor parks and herding of cows in restricted areas.

The FCTA officials impounded 16 vehicles for unauthorised parking in front of the Federal Secretariat, Eagle Square, Appeal Court Junction, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

While the enforcement agents seized the seven beggars and four cows at Lugbe, along Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road for constituting a nuisance to the environment.

The enforcement team also cleared illegal food vendors and hawkers around MTN Office, off Aguiyi Ironsi Street in Maitama, which the team designated as a hideout for criminals.

Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, FCTA, who led the operation, said the exercise was part of efforts to keep the capital city clean and safe for all residents.

Olumuji said the operation was a continuation for the enforcement of sanity across the city by combined officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Social Development Secretariat and Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

“The exercise is meant to tackle various nuisances within the territory, especially illegal motor parks, where most of the taxis can be used for criminal purposes.

“We are also clearing and arresting beggars across the territory as part of measures to maintain sanity in the environment,” he said.

He said the seizure of the cows was part of enforcement of the ban on open grazing, to demonstrate the FCT Administration’s zero tolerance to herding of cattle in unauthorised places.

He assured residents that the FCTA would do everything possible to ensure a clean and safe city for all.

He also said that the enforcement team has arrested a man who poses as a security personnel to defraud and intimidate residents, adding that the culprit had been handed over to the police for prosecution.

In her remarks, Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, said the operation was in line with the Senate directives to end illegal motor parks in the capital city.

Osho warned motorists against indiscriminate parking of vehicles and operation of illegal parks.

She also warned motorcycle owners against riding on unauthorised roads and locations.

“The exercise is a general clean up that is aimed at restoring sanity across the territory,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

