FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

The amount is out of the $15 million allocated to the FCTA under the World Bank-supported Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (FCT CARES) programme. The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, disclosed this in Gwagwalada on Thursday, during the disbursement of the grant to a third batch of 3,707 beneficiaries.

Mahmoud said that a total of 4,233 beneficiaries had accessed the grant under the first and second batches, bringing the total to 7,940 beneficiaries so far. She said that grant would be utilised for the 2023/2024 dry season farming and other income generating activities.

Some of the items distributed at the event included fertilisers, improved seeds and agro-chemicals, sprayers and personal protective equipment for crop farmers. Also distributed were day-old chicks and feeds for poultry farmers, juvenile and feeds for fish farmers, goats for livestock farmers and grinding machines for women processors.

The minister described the disbursement of the grant as a “significant milestone” towards achieving President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“The agricultural sector has been chosen as one of the critical intervention areas under the renewed hope agenda, to facilitate the attainment of food and nutritional security.

“It will also facilitate the provision of raw materials to our local industries, generation of gainful employment for our teeming unemployed youths, as well as contributing significantly towards increasing the inflow of foreign exchange through export.

“The Fadama programme was deliberately designed to support the recovery of livelihood activities of poor and vulnerable households engaged in agricultural value chains in the FCT, with special consideration to women and unemployed youths.

“Its implementation is being anchored on the World Bank Community Driven Development approach for deployment of programme investments at the community level.”

The Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, revealed that other delivery platforms implementing result areas 1 and 3 of the FCT CARES programme have equally commenced disbursement of the grant. Adesola identified the implementing agencies as the FCT Cash Transfer Unit, FCT Community and Social Development Project and Abuja Enterprise Agency.

He called on the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA and the FCT Fadama CARES Office to ensure successful implementation of the FCT CARES Result Area 2.