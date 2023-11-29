FCTA demolishes alleged vehicle papers forgery hub in Mabushi

The market, located in Mabushi, opposite the headquarters of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCTA, was demolished on Wednesday, by the Department of Development Control, FCTA.

The Director, Abdulateef Bello, told journalists after the exercise, that the market had been infiltrated by fraudulent merchants who collaborated with dubious government officials to produce fake vehicle papers and number plates.

Bello said that several intelligent reports have exposed the illegal activities being perpetrated in the market.

Displaying some of the vehicle’s papers and number plates impounded by DRTS officials, Bello described the development as a “serious leakage” to FCT’s revenue.

He added that the illegal activities in the area were threatening the safety of motorists and residents in the area.

The director warned motorists against patronising roadside officials for vehicle registration.

“We have observed over a long period of time, this particular building harbours illegal activities like piracy and other criminal activities.

“We have been making efforts to bust their activities and today, fate has caught up with them and the buildings are brought down.

“The demolition team has been able to uncover so many of our documents that have been pirated by the criminals,” he said.

Bello said that some of the vehicles that were registered with fake documents would be very difficult for the DRTS officials to track.

“The camera will pick them, but because they are not registered, it will be difficult for us to track, and these are the kind of vehicles they use for criminal activities in territory,” he added.

Alexander Owobi, who claimed to be the manager of the open space property where business centres operate in the market complained that the business owners were given enough time to evacuate their valuables.