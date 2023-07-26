FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri

Samson Atureta, District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi, Development Control Department, FCTA, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the ongoing demolition of unapproved buildings and structures in the community.

Atureta said that the demolition was an ongoing exercise to remove all unapproved buildings and structures for the legal allottees in the area.

He said that the exercise had reached about 60 to 70 per cent completion saying “so far, we have demolished at least 5,000 unapproved buildings on illegal plots in Gishiri,.”

According to him, the measure is to ensure strict adherence to the Abuja Master Plan.

He said that the enforcement team followed due process and secured necessary approvals to remove all unapproved buildings on encroached areas in the community.

“People were allocated land in the area but could not take possession of the plots because some persons have been selling parts of the plots to unsuspecting residents who were building on them.

“Those are the houses that we are removing so that the rightful allottees will take ownership of their plots.

“As you can see, there are some new perimeter fences being built by the rightful allottees of the plots,” he said.

According to him, the Development Control Department has also reclaimed a hectare of land around the foot of Katampe hill, designated as a green area for recreation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition team stormed the community with security personnel, a bulldozer and two excavators.