ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bulldozers demolished all buildings and structures sited on illegal lands and marked for demolition while structures with legal documents were not touched.

FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri/Illustration. [Daily Post]
FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri/Illustration. [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Samson Atureta, District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi, Development Control Department, FCTA, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the ongoing demolition of unapproved buildings and structures in the community.

Atureta said that the demolition was an ongoing exercise to remove all unapproved buildings and structures for the legal allottees in the area.

He said that the exercise had reached about 60 to 70 per cent completion saying “so far, we have demolished at least 5,000 unapproved buildings on illegal plots in Gishiri,.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the measure is to ensure strict adherence to the Abuja Master Plan.

He said that the enforcement team followed due process and secured necessary approvals to remove all unapproved buildings on encroached areas in the community.

“People were allocated land in the area but could not take possession of the plots because some persons have been selling parts of the plots to unsuspecting residents who were building on them.

“Those are the houses that we are removing so that the rightful allottees will take ownership of their plots.

“As you can see, there are some new perimeter fences being built by the rightful allottees of the plots,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Development Control Department has also reclaimed a hectare of land around the foot of Katampe hill, designated as a green area for recreation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition team stormed the community with security personnel, a bulldozer and two excavators.

The bulldozers demolished all buildings and structures sited on illegal lands and marked for demolition while structures with legal documents were not touched.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues